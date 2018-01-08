Snow covers parts of the SAHARA DESERT for the third time in 40 years as freak storm sees 16 INCHES fall in one day – Daily Mail
Snow covers parts of the SAHARA DESERT for the third time in 40 years as freak storm sees 16 INCHES fall in one day
Up to 16 inches of snow has fallen on an town in the Sahara desert after a freak winter storm hit the area on Sunday. This is the third time in 37 years that the town of Ain Sefra in Algeria has seen snow cover the red sand dunes of the desert. Snow …
