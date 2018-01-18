 So Many Appointments By Buhari Are Not On Merit – APC Senator | Nigeria Today
So Many Appointments By Buhari Are Not On Merit – APC Senator

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The senator representing Bauchi Central in the National Assembly, Sen. Isah Misau has said that many of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointments were made for considerations other than merit. He made this known Wednesday while contributing to a motion by Shuaibu Lau, senator representing Taraba South, on herdsmen attacks in his state. The All Progressives Congress […]

