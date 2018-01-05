SO SAD! Nigerian woman and her twin babies die during delivery a year after her wedding (Photos)
A family suffered triple tragedy after their daughter, Ifeoma died while giving birth to twins, today. The babies didn’t survive either. Late Ifeoma friend took to Facebook to share the sad news, she wrote: PAINFUL MOMENT Typing RIP is what I prayed against on 31st night over the new year, I never knew I’m going […]
The post SO SAD! Nigerian woman and her twin babies die during delivery a year after her wedding (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
