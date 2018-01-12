So Sad! Stray Bullet Kills Handsome First Class Graduate Serving In Rivers State (Photos)

A first class graduate of Marine Engineering and an NYSC member serving in Port harcourt, Rivers State, has been killed by a stray bullet from unknown gunmen who attacked and killed many, including policemen, along Peter odili Road, on Monday, 8th of January, 2018. The deceased, Mfoniso Umoh, graduated from the Arab Academy of Maritime […]

