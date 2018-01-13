Sockless Mina looks to learn from Barcelona teammates – FOXSports.com
FOXSports.com
Sockless Mina looks to learn from Barcelona teammates
MADRID (AP) Newly signed Barcelona defender Yerry Mina took off his shoes and socks before stepping onto the field at Camp Nou Stadium during his official introduction to fans on Saturday. For the young Colombian, it was an important first step into …
