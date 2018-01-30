SOE board members must shape up or ship out, says Brown – Fin24
|
Fin24
|
SOE board members must shape up or ship out, says Brown
Fin24
Cape Town – Board members of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) must perform or they will be rotated, according to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown. The minister was briefing Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises on Tuesday on …
Lynne Brown threatens to rotate inefficient boards at state-owned companies
Brown says boards of SA parastatals must shape up
Shape up or ship out, Brown warns SOE boards
