Sokoto govt. firm sign MoU on new sugar factory

The Sokoto State Government, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goronyo Sugar Company for the establishment of a new sugar factory in the state. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Bashir Garba and the Managing Director of the company, Hamza Sambo, signed the MoU at the Sokoto Government House.

