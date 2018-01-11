Soldiers Deployed To Kaduna in Preparation For Civil Servants Protest

A huge number of Nigerian Armies have been conveyed crosswise over Kaduna state in front of the challenge by the Nigerian Labor Congress over the sacking of 36,000 government employees. Reports have it that intensely outfitted security work force have been positioned at the NLC central station along Independence Way and key regions of the city while others are guarding the town.

The police and other security work force were additionally positioned along real avenues in the city including Kaduna-Kachia street, Kaduna-Zaria interstate and Kaduna-Abuja freeway.

Most avenues were vacant with negligible vehicular development because of the high nearness of security work force inside the town, with a couple of business vehicles employing the streets.

In the interim, the state government says it has acquired a seat warrant to capture savage nonconformists in the state.

