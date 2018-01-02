 Solidstar Ends 10-Year Contract With Achievas Entertainment – P.M. News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Solidstar Ends 10-Year Contract With Achievas Entertainment – P.M. News

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


P.M. News

Solidstar Ends 10-Year Contract With Achievas Entertainment
P.M. News
Entertainment artiste and music star Joshua Iniyezo popularly known as Solidstar has ended his 10-year contract with record label, Achievas Entertainment. The singer came into limelight after his 2Baba assisted single “One in a Million”. He also
Solidstar says au-revoir to Achievas Entertainment after 10 yearsAmoré (press release) (blog)
Solidstar announces exit from record labelThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.