Solidstar parts with Achievas Entertainment after 10 Years

Nigerian music star Joshua Iniyezo popularly known as Solidstar has ended his 10-year association with record label, Achievas Entertainment. The singer who shot to stardom after his 2Baba assisted single “One in a Million” dropped his debut album of the same title under the label in 2010. 10 years later and four successful albums, both […]

The post Solidstar parts with Achievas Entertainment after 10 Years appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

