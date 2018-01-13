Some NPP members unhappy with Amidu’s appointment- Baako – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Some NPP members unhappy with Amidu's appointment- Baako
Myjoyonline.com
It has emerged some members of the governing New Patriotic Party are unhappy with the president's appointment of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor. The unnamed members, some of whom confided in the Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper Malik …
Appointing Amidu as Special Prosecutor 'wise and prudent' – Emile Short
Martin Amidu Still A Member Of NDC But,…. – Gen. Mosquito
Lawyer downplays Amidu's appointment as Special Prosecutor
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!