Some Twitter Users Recounts How They Voted For Buhari And Their Regrets Afterwards – Must Read
Its interesting how our most treasured and thought-after dreams can turn back to hunt us and become the most dreaded dreams in our lives. That is why the saying “be careful what you wish for” came into consideration.
Almost every Nigeria wanted CHANGE I guess from PDP administration in 2015 and the change we got has been the negative one instead of the one we actually voted for, positive change. Well, today some Twitter users are recounting how they struggled to vote for Buhari during the presidential election in 2015 but regrets their actions in 2017
See tweets below:
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!