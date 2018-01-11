Someone Gave Harvey Weinstein A Double-Slap Backhander To The Face [Video]

Looking dishevelled, wearing a stained grey t-shirt and dark beanie, Harvey Weinstein had a little taste of what his future in the real world might look like.

He was dining with his ‘sober coach’ at the upmarket Elements restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, near to the rehabilitation centre he has been checked into after being accused by as many as 100 women, including a large number of Hollywood actresses and models, of sexual abuse.

After two men were seated at a table next to him, things got a little weird, reports TMZ:

One of the men — Steve — tells TMZ he walked up to Weinstein and told him he loved his movies and would like to take a photo with him. Steve says Weinstein became belligerent and told him to buzz off. The manager of the restaurant says Weinstein was not belligerent — she says to the contrary he was “very sweet about it” and said, “I’d rather not take a picture right now.” The manager says the two shook hands and Steve went back to his table.

But that didn’t go down too well, and the man referred to only as “Steve” (or was it Alan?) got his own back at around 9PM when both tables were leaving the restaurant:

Steve tells TMZ he had “quite a bit to drink,” told his friend to fire up his cell phone and shoot video of what was about to happen. Steve says he walked up to Weinstein and said, “You’re such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women,” and then punched him in the face twice. He says Weinstein stumbled backward and almost fell.

Bring on the backhand:

Satisfied? Me neither, that was pathetic – so pathetic, in fact, that Weinstein refused to take the matter further, and both parties left the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Weinstein and his estranged wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, have “reportedly agreed an eight-figure divorce settlement,” according to ABC, after Chapman announced she was leaving him on October.

I wonder how things will look when Harvey leaves his safe zone in Arizona.

[source:tmz&ABC]

