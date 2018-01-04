 ”Something Has To Be Done For Us” – Edwin Clark To FG | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

”Something Has To Be Done For Us” – Edwin Clark To FG

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Ijaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, said the Federal Government of Nigeria had been unfair to the Ijaw ethnic nationality of the Niger Delta. Clark, a former Federal Commissioner for Information, lamented that the time had come for the Federal Government to address the issue of long years of neglect to which the Ijaw […]

The post ”Something Has To Be Done For Us” – Edwin Clark To FG appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.