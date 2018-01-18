SounCity MVP Awards: Kiddominant Apologizes To SoundCity Following Twitter Rants

Popular Nigerian music producer, Kiddominant has tendered a lengthy apology to Sound City over his Twitter rant in the aftermath of Sound City MVP Awards.

The award which was held last weekend saw Kiddominant, the producer behind Davido’s hit single “FALL” lost the Best Producer Of The Year Award To Young John.

Kiddominant who was not happy at the result of the award took to twitter to drop series of tweets to blast organizers of the award.

See Tweets Below;

However, the producer has offered apologies to organizers of SoundCity MVP awards for his angry outburst and also congratulate all winners at the award.

See Photo Below;

