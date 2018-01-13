Buzzing Today: Nigerians Drag Diamond Platnumz For Winning ‘Best Male Artiste of the year’ – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Buzzing Today: Nigerians Drag Diamond Platnumz For Winning 'Best Male Artiste of the year'
Information Nigeria
Nigerians are showing their vexation everywhere on social media after Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist and dancer Diamond Platnumz, won the 'Best Male Artiste of the year' at the 2017 Soundcity MVP which held last night in Lagos, Nigeria. Naseeb …
Popular bongo star Diamond Platnumz caught partying with his new side dish
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!