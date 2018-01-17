“South Africa Is Leading The Hip-Hop Movement In Africa” – Cassper Nyovest

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest has finally disclosed his views on the state of rap culture in Nigeria. The rapper seems to share the same opinion with M.I on the song, “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Life”.

While speaking in an interview with PulseNG, Cassper said, South African Hip-Hop is currently leading the rap hip-hop game in Africa.

He said;

“Yes, South African Hip-hop is in the forefront of African Hip-hop in general. It might not be as popular as it is in South Africa in Nigeria. But I know for a fact that the rappers from Nigeria are kinda unknown in SA. If we talk about crossing over, I know that a lot of people in Nigeria know about my music. I know that in Kenya and Ghana it’s the same thing. I’m not just talking about me, I’m talking about the movement. Sarkodie is big in Ghana, but are there other rappers who are as big as Sarkodie from Ghana? The South African Hip-hop movement is big across, also in London, New York…we are out there performing in different countries. Me saying that might offend people here. They might feel that I’m taking shots at Nigerian music. But that’s not the deal. If we are to discuss in terms of numbers and appeal across the world, it’s just the way it is.”

The post “South Africa Is Leading The Hip-Hop Movement In Africa” – Cassper Nyovest appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

