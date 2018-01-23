South Africa killings: Culprits apprehended, arraigned – says Dabiri-Erewa

The South Africans responsible for the violent attack on Nigerians in Durban and other areas have been apprehended and arraigned in South African Court on Monday, 22nd January, 2018.

The development was conveyed by the Nigeria Consulate in South Africa via a statement made available to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora yesterday in Abuja.

Accordimg to the statement, Consular officers from the Nigerian Consulate-General in Johannesburg and the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria were in Durban to witness the court proceeding.

With the latest development, Dabiri-Erewa appealed to Nigerians living in the affected areas to remain calm and await the outcome of the judicial proceedings.

While condemning in strong terms the latest death of Ebuka Okori, 27, a Nigerian national, from Anambra state in the hands of two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Friday, 19th January, 2018, the former lawmaker called for the intervention of the South African authorities in putting an end to the attacks of Nigerians.

According to the Consulate General of Nigeria in South Africa, the late Okori was killed in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal Province, South Africa on Friday.

“We condemn in strong terms the barbaric acts and call on the South African authorities to intervene and put an end to this ugly trend.

“We also call on Nigerians to continue to be law abiding, as we work towards obtaining justice for the family of the deceased,” the statement added.

In a related development, the Consulate said that investigation is on to unravel the cause of the death of another Nigerian in Rustenburg, North West Province, South Africa on the 20th January 2018.

Dabiri-Erewa reiterated her appeal to all Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm and shun any act capable of tarnishing the image of the country by being a good ambassador of wherever they are.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

The post South Africa killings: Culprits apprehended, arraigned – says Dabiri-Erewa appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

