South Africa Loses Legendary Musician Hugh Masekela
Legendary South African trumpeter and musician Hugh Masekela has passed on after a protracted battle with cancer. Hugh Masekela who is widely regarded as the ‘father of South African jazz’ passed on at the age of 78. The musician before his demise had a long battle with prostate cancer for about a decade since 2008 when […]
