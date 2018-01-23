 South Africa Loses Legendary Musician Hugh Masekela | Nigeria Today
South Africa Loses Legendary Musician Hugh Masekela

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in South Africa | 0 comments

Legendary South African trumpeter and musician Hugh Masekela has passed on after a protracted battle with cancer. Hugh Masekela who is widely regarded as the ‘father of South African jazz’ passed on at the age of 78. The musician before his demise had a long battle with prostate cancer for about a decade since 2008 when […]

