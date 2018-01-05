South Africa rand expected to weaken as fiscal worries return

The rand is likely to weaken over 12 percent this year, hit by doubts about how much the new leader of the ruling African National Congress, Cyril Ramaphosa, a promised reformer, can do for South Africa’s ailing economy. The rand is expected to weaken to 13.85 against the dollar by the end of the…

