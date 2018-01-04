 South Africa Train Crash Kills at Least 18 – New York Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa Train Crash Kills at Least 18 – New York Times

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

South Africa Train Crash Kills at Least 18
New York Times
CAPE TOWN — A passenger train burst into flames on Thursday after striking two vehicles at a crossing in a remote part of central South Africa, killing at least 18 people and injuring more than 260, the authorities said. Mondli Mvambi, a spokesman for
South Africa train crash leaves 18 people dead and hundreds injuredThe Guardian
South Africa train crash: 'Bodies burnt beyond recognition'BBC News
Fears that Free State train crash death toll could riseEyewitness News
Daily Mail –Voice of America –Xinhua –Independent Online
all 147 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.