South Africa Train Crash Kills at Least 18
New York Times
South Africa Train Crash Kills at Least 18
New York Times
CAPE TOWN — A passenger train burst into flames on Thursday after striking two vehicles at a crossing in a remote part of central South Africa, killing at least 18 people and injuring more than 260, the authorities said. Mondli Mvambi, a spokesman for …
