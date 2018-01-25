South African actor Sandy Mokwena Dies

South Africa has lost another arts giant, as veteran actor Sandy Mokwena, popularly known as Bra Eddie, has died, Times Live reports. News of his death is coming just 2 days after it was announced that legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela had passed. Mokwena, who stars in hit South African series “Scandal!” reportedly died after falling ill. “The Scandal! […]

The post South African actor Sandy Mokwena Dies appeared first on BellaNaija.

