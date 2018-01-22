 South Africa’s ANC discussing Jacob Zuma’s Removal | Nigeria Today
South Africa’s ANC discussing Jacob Zuma’s Removal

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

South Africa’s ruling party discussed this week removing President Jacob Zuma as head of state but no decision or date for his departure was agreed, Secretary-General Ace Magashule said on Monday. There has been widespread speculation in local media that the African National Congress’ (ANC) 80-member Executive Committee passed a resolution this week calling for […]

The post South Africa’s ANC discussing Jacob Zuma’s Removal appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

