South Africa’s Daweti ‎Confident Basetsana Will Beat Falconets On Aggregate For U-20 W/Cup Ticket

South Africa’s U-20 women’s team winger, Lelona Daweti, believes the Basetsana can beat Nigeria’s Falconets to the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup ticket despite losing the first leg Final Round of their African qual‎ifying to the Nigerian girls, Completesportsnigeria.com (CSN) reports‎.

In the first leg play-off decided a fortnight ago in Polokwane, the Falconets won 2-0, thanks to goals from Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo.

A win or a draw in the second leg at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City this Saturday will see the Falconets pick one of Africa’s two tickets for 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France. It will also be the Nigerian girls’ ninth appearance since debuting at the maiden edition in Canada in 2002.

Daweti however insists that nothing is impossible in football should they remain positive.

“We have to remain positive and united as a team,” Daweti told South Africa Football Association (SAFA) official website.

“We have been in a similar situation against Burundi and came out top. Even though this is a much stronger opponent, we have a talented group of players who play with heart and dedication. Nothing is impossible and we need to go in there with that mindset.”

The South Africans will travel to Nigeria on Wednesday afternoon and will take on the Falconets on Saturday, 27 January .

