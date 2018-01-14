South Africa’s Ramaphosa Says No One Should Be Nervous Over Land – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
South Africa's Ramaphosa Says No One Should Be Nervous Over Land
Bloomberg
South Africans shouldn't be nervous about the ruling African National Congress's decision to seek land expropriation without compensation, party President Cyril Ramaphosa said. Cyril Ramaphosa. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg. “Land is a very …
Ramaphosa takes on ANC leadership role with alacrity, clarity of intent
Zuma should not be humiliated in leadership question says Ramaphosa
Zuma denies demanding Dlamini-Zuma must be president
