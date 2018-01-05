South Africa’s rand recovers on brighter political outlook – The Punch
|
South Africa's rand recovers on brighter political outlook
The Punch
South Africa's rand firmed on Thursday, recovering earlier losses on bets that new political leaders will support economic reform after strong data from the United States had dampened sentiment. At 1527 GMT the rand had firmed 0.28 per cent to 12.3300 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!