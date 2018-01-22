South-east APC Leaders Beg Buhari To Support Igbo Presidency In 2023

The Leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the south east geo-political zone on Monday begged President Muhammadu Buhari to help its stratagem to create a leader of Igbo in 2023.

The National Vice Chairman of the APC in the South East, Hon. Emma Eneukwu, who was the leader of the Visit to Mr. Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, made the interest.

The group also support Mr. Buhari for second term, expressing that its conviction was that four years isn’t sufficient for the president to finish his commendable voyage, henceforth the requirement for an additional four years to empower him make Nigeria genuinely extraordinary.

“We entreat Mr. President, as an equitable and reasonable pioneer, to leave a mark on the world by supporting the zoning of the workplace of the President in our incredible gathering toward the South East toward the finish of your second residency in office as President in 2023.”

Talking amid the visit, President Buhari who did not uncovered whether or not he would agree to their demand swore to give his best to all Nigerians, guided by a reasonable heart in settling on choices for the advance of the nation.

Buhari expressed gratitude towards them for their patriotism, forfeits and support for the peace and dependability of the nation.

“I am exceptionally satisfied for your patriotism and consistency in supporting our organization.

“You are continually circumventing clarifying things even at the danger of manhandle.

“I need you to realize that I have not overlooked the endeavors and forfeits you have made in the victories I have accomplished in my position and I acknowledge what you are improving the situation the steadiness of our nation and the eventual fate of our kids and our grandchildren.

“I guarantee you that whatever I attempt to do, I will do it with a reasonable soul and I’ll do all the better I can improve the situation all Nigerians.”

