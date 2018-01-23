South East APC leaders endorses Buhari for second term

Leaders of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the South east has endorsed president Muhammadu Buhari for second term.

The APC leaders disclosed this in a chat with state house house correspondents on Monday after a close door meeting with the president. The meeting which had in attendance serving members of the national assembly, all ministers from south east, former governors, members of the national working committee and national executive committee of the APC, among others was led by minister of science and technology; Ogbonnaya Onu.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting,Ogbonnaya Onu said the APC leadership in the south-east met on December 31 last year and endorsed the president for a second term. He said the visited the president to reaffirm and assure him that they are working very hard to make sure he win in 2019.

Ogbonnaya Onu commended the president for the massive development they have witnessed in the south east.

“For example, the major roads that run through the five states, if you take the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, Enugu-Onitsha-Owerri road, this administration has worked very hard.

“I travelled by road to Port Harcourt on the 12th of this month and I can tell you that very significant improvements have taken place. In the past, it used to be promises, but now it’s action.

“The second Niger Bridge in the past was a promise but now there is action on that very important bridge which is not just for the south-east but for the whole country as a matter of fact.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

