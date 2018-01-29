 Southern Nigeria will push for referendum before 2019 election – Ijaw Republic Assembly | Nigeria Today
The Ijaw Republic Assembly, IRA, has said that the people of Southern Nigeria will push for a referendum before the 2019 elections. Speaking, a human right activist, and spokesperson of the group, Annkio Briggs pointed out that this is the only way Southerners could remain in Nigeria. She told reporters, “There is nothing about Nigeria […]

