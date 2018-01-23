Southern States Refuse to Donate Lands For Cattle Colonies

Governors in the southern region of the country have refused to donate lands for the establishment of cattle colonies. According to the Punch reports, No state in the south has volunteered to provide land to the Federal Government to set up cattle colonies in order to address the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers. However, […]

The post Southern States Refuse to Donate Lands For Cattle Colonies appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

