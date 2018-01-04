 Soweto building inquiry – Citizen | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Soweto building inquiry – Citizen

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Soweto building inquiry
Citizen
December 31 Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Sunday visited areas affected by Saturday afternoons violent storm and heavy rainfall in the south and west of the city. Photo: Herman Mashaba (Twitter). City of Joburg may declare affected areas a
Joburg ANC: David Tembe not the best candidate for JMPD top jobEyewitness News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.