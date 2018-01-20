Spain Prosecutors Say Immunity Won’t Save Ex-Catalan Leader From Arrest – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Spain Prosecutors Say Immunity Won't Save Ex-Catalan Leader From Arrest
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Spain Prosecutors Say Immunity Won't Save Ex-Catalan Leader From Arrest Puigdemont (Files) Catalan regional government president Carles Puigdemont delivers a speech on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating the 77th anniversary of the …
Ruling from Abroad is illegal – Spanish government
Catalan ex-president to risk arrest, travel to Denmark
After Catalan independence movement wins elections, Spanish state prepares new showdown
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!