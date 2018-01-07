Spanish La Liga results

Results in Spain’s La Liga on Sunday (all times GMT):

Leganes 1 (Gabriel 75) Real Sociedad 0

Playing later

Barcelona v Levante (1515)

Villarreal v Deportivo La Coruna (1730)

Athletic Bilbao v Alaves

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (1945)

Played Saturday

Atletico Madrid 2 (Correa 18, Costa 67) Getafe 0

Valencia 2 (Ramalho 27-og, Parejo 48-pen) Girona 1 (Portu 8)

Las Palmas 1 (Viera 32) Eibar 2 (Orellana 73, Enrich 77)

Sevilla 3 (Ben Yedder 13, Kjaer 40, Lenglet 67) Real Betis 5 (Fabian 1, Feddal 21, Durmisi 63, Sergio Leon 65, Tello 90+5)

Playing Monday

Malaga v Espanyol (2000)

