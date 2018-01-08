Spare us your excuses, this is not 2015, PDP tells APC

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressive Congress (APC) to stop misleading Nigerians with their lies, deceits and excuses saying Nigerians will never allow themselves to be deceived again as was the case in 2015.

In a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP thanked the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress(APC), John oyegun for exposing the confusion currently going on in Buhari’s Aso Rock.

Chief Oyegun on Monday had said that Buhari not APC was to be blame for the controversial list of appointment into board of agencies of government which included some dead appointees. The PDP said with Oyegun statement, APC has confirmed their incompetence and had passed a vote of no confidence on the presidency.

The PDP Challenged the APC to address issues of collapsing economy, job loses, fuel crisis, business closures that happened due to the incompetence of the APC government.

The Statement in Part:

“Is it not ridiculous, cowardly and a clear show of disorganization in the government for the APC National Chairman to try to exonerate his party from the failures and incompetence of a government which the party formed?

“Chief Oyegun’s comments amount to a vote of no confidence on the Presidency, but there is no way he can exonerate the APC, which he leads, from the failures of its own government.

“The APC Chairman must therefore shed his penchant for excuses and address burning issues of misrule of the APC Government.

“We challenge the APC National Chairman to address the issue of collapsing economy with its attendant 8 million job losses and countless business closures which has caused hardship on families across the country, all due to bad policies and incompetence of the APC Government.

“Nigerians are still waiting for the APC National Chairman to address the issue of the biting fuel crisis also caused by the inept APC government.

“What has Chief Oyegun to say about the now exposed corruption in the APC-led Federal Government, including sharp practices in hidden oil subsidy payouts, illegal lifting of crude worth trillions of naira to service APC interests and the unabated depletion of Nigerians foreign financial instruments by his party’s government?

“Nigerians are still waiting for the APC National Chairman to address the issue of aloofness and insensitivity of the APC Federal Government to the incessant killings of Nigerians in many parts of country by marauders, in addition to exposed diversion of funds meant for the insurgency related matters by APC interests.

“The nation is also waiting for the APC national chairman to come up with explanations on the failure of his government to fulfill its campaign promises and why the fight against corruption has been lopsided with APC members who were publicly indicted of corruption now openly enjoying government cover.

“Instead of facing these issues agitating the minds of Nigerians, the APC National Chairman is busy passing the buck while also attempting, just like the Presidency, to claim credit for projects initiated and executed by the PDP.

“Our advice to the APC therefore is that they should spare Nigerians their excuses. They should also spare us their lies and fake promises as the citizens will never allow themselves to be deceived again as was the case in 2015”.

