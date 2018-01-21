 Speaker Oquaye to take oath as Acting President – GhanaWeb | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Speaker Oquaye to take oath as Acting President – GhanaWeb

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Speaker Oquaye to take oath as Acting President
GhanaWeb
Parliament will sit on Sunday, January 21, 2018, to swear the Speaker Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye as Acting President of the Republic if Ghana. This is consonance with Article 60(11) which provides that “Where the President and Vice-President
Ghana's Speaker To Be Sworn In As Acting President On SundayGhana Broadcasting Corporation
Speaker of Parliament to be sworn in as ag. PresidentMyjoyonline.com
Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in as acting President on SundayGraphic Online
Pulse.com.gh
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.