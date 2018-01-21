Speaker Oquaye to take oath as Acting President – GhanaWeb
Speaker Oquaye to take oath as Acting President
Parliament will sit on Sunday, January 21, 2018, to swear the Speaker Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye as Acting President of the Republic if Ghana. This is consonance with Article 60(11) which provides that “Where the President and Vice-President …
