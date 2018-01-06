SPECIAL REPORT: Amidst safety concerns, Nigeria signs nuclear power project with Russia’s Rosatom – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
SPECIAL REPORT: Amidst safety concerns, Nigeria signs nuclear power project with Russia's Rosatom
Premium Times
Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company, Rosatom, has continued its march towards launching multi-billion dollar nuclear power plants in Nigeria despite concerns about poor quality control and safety, PREMIUM TIMES can report. Operating in over 40 …
Five new revelations in the Russian uranium case
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!