Sports: Manchester United Completes The Signing Of Alexis Sanchez From Arsenal For £35m

Red Devils aka Manchester United have reportedly completed the deal to bring Chilean superstar Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford. The former Arsenal star is expected at Manchester United training ground Carrington Saturday evening.

According to Goal.com, terms on the swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan were finalised on Saturday morning and Sanchez has travelled north to Manchester ahead of completing a medical on Saturday evening and agreeing terms on a lucrative four-and-a-half-year contract worth around £450,000 a week. Sanchez said farewell to his Arsenal team-mates on Friday after training with them prior to their Premier league clash with Palace.

United’s medical staff were with the team at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon but are due to meet up with the 29-year-old new signing after the game. Although terms of the deal have been struck, both managers remained coy on the transfer in their respective post-match press conferences.

Mourinho said:

“Expect soon or never,” said boss Jose Mourinho after his side’s victory over Burnley on Saturday afternoon. “So close, so close, so close, if it doesn’t happen it is not going to happen. I know my people doing absolutely everything they can. I think they will be successful.”

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, also said:

“Sanchez will only happen if Mkhitaryan comes here. That will be decided in the next 48 hours. It is a possibility.” The Frenchman also admitted Sanchez missed Arsenal’s dismantling of Crystal Palace because he was “travelling up north”.