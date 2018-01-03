Spotify hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit over Tom Petty, Neil Young songs

Spotify has been hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit brought by a major music publisher. It accuses Spotify of failing to obtain the proper licenses to allow it to legally reproduce and distribute work by a number of big-name artists.

