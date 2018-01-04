Spurs’ Son Heung-min matches Pedro Obiang’s strike in draw with West Ham – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Spurs' Son Heung-min matches Pedro Obiang's strike in draw with West Ham
The Guardian
Son Heung-min scores Tottenham's equaliser from distance against West Ham. Photograph: Alex James/JMP/Rex/Shutterstock. Premier League. Spurs' Son Heung-min matches Pedro Obiang's strike in draw with West Ham. David Hytner at Wembley. @DaveHytner. Thu …
Stunners from Pedro Obiang and Heung-min Son light up Wembley as Tottenham and West Ham settle for draw
Were West Ham right to be so defensive in their approach at Tottenham?
Pair of wonder strikes illuminate dour draw between Spurs and West Ham
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!