Sri Lanka activists fight ban on women buying booze – The Punch

Sri Lanka activists fight ban on women buying booze
Sri Lanka rights activists Tuesday asked the island's top court to reject a presidential order that restored a decades-old ban on women buying or selling alcohol, calling the move discriminatory. The historic ban was overturned by Sri Lanka's finance …
