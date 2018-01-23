 Sri Lanka activists fight ban on women buying booze – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sri Lanka activists fight ban on women buying booze – The Punch

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Sri Lanka activists fight ban on women buying booze
The Punch
Sri Lanka rights activists Tuesday asked the island's top court to reject a presidential order that restored a decades-old ban on women buying or selling alcohol, calling the move discriminatory. The historic ban was overturned by Sri Lanka's finance

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.