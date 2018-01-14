SSCE: Ebonyi bans migration of students from public to private schools
The Commissioner of Education says some students have been moving away from public schools to “miracle centres” to register for the examinations
The post SSCE: Ebonyi bans migration of students from public to private schools appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!