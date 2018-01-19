St Mary’s Mission Hospital, Elementaita finally under new management – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
St Mary's Mission Hospital, Elementaita finally under new management
The Standard
Nuns from the Assumption Sisters of Nairobi have finally taken over the management of St Mary's Mission Hospital in Gilgil. Nakuru County Police Commandant Hassan Barua who oversaw the taking over said the exercise went on smoothly. Gilgil, Kenya: Nuns …
Patients locked out of St Mary's hospital
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!