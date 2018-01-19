 St Mary’s Mission Hospital, Elementaita finally under new management – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

St Mary’s Mission Hospital, Elementaita finally under new management – The Standard

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

St Mary's Mission Hospital, Elementaita finally under new management
The Standard
Nuns from the Assumption Sisters of Nairobi have finally taken over the management of St Mary's Mission Hospital in Gilgil. Nakuru County Police Commandant Hassan Barua who oversaw the taking over said the exercise went on smoothly. Gilgil, Kenya: Nuns
Patients locked out of St Mary's hospitalHivisasa

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.