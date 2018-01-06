Stadia in Europe inflame as FA Cup matches commence

This weekend various stadia in Europe will be on fire as football fans will be treated to best of soccer from the FA Cup.

Today’s FA Cup matches starts with the Manchester City vs Burnley game at 3:50pm, Fleetwood Town vs Leicester City at 1:30pm and Norwich vs Chelsea at 8:20pm.

And on Sunday, Shrewbury will meet with West Ham United at 2:50pm, while Nottingham Forest will take on Arsenal at 4:55pm at The Emirates.

Meanwhile, La Liga matches continue today, with Atletico Madrid against Getafe at 12:55pm, followed by the clash between Valencia and Girona at 4:10pm.

On Sunday, league leaders, Barcelona, will take on Levante at 4:10pm, while Celta Vigo will play defending champions Real Madrid at 8:40pm

