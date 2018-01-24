 Stakeholders call out CA over telecos’ dominance report release – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stakeholders call out CA over telecos’ dominance report release – The Standard

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Stakeholders call out CA over telecos' dominance report release
The Standard
Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has been accused of implementing the contentious report on dominance in the country's telecommunications sector illegally. The accusations by the sector players come in the wake of the revival of plans for the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.