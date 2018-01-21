Starting XI: Real v Deportivo – Soccer Laduma



Soccer Laduma Starting XI: Real v Deportivo

Soccer Laduma

Real Madrid will be looking to pick up their first league win of 2018 when they host Deportivo La Coruna at the Bernabéu on Sunday. The match is scheduled to get underway at 17h15. Marco Asensio's late winner gave Los Blancos a 1-0 win over Leganés in …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

