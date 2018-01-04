State Capitals, Major Commercial Centres To Link To World-Class Rail System – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, reassured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment of linking all major commercial and production centers as well as state capitals with a world-class standard railway system. Buhari, who accompanied by Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Minister of transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, among other top government functionaries, said the expansion of rail system […]

The post State Capitals, Major Commercial Centres To Link To World-Class Rail System – PMB appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

