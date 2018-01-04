State Capitals, Major Commercial Centres To Link To World-Class Rail System – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, reassured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment of linking all major commercial and production centers as well as state capitals with a world-class standard railway system. Buhari, who accompanied by Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Minister of transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, among other top government functionaries, said the expansion of rail system […]
The post State Capitals, Major Commercial Centres To Link To World-Class Rail System – PMB appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!