State Community Mobilization Officer (Akwa Ibom) at Association for Reproductive and Family Health (ARFH)

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Akwa Ibom, Job Vacancies | 0 comments

Association for Reproductive and Family Health (ARFH), is recruiting to fill the position of: State Community Mobilization Officer. The position is located in Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess a University Degree / HND in Sciences or Social Sciences, with at least 3 years work experience.

