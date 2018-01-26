Stay And Rebuild PDP Dickson Tells Aggrieved Aspirants

The Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, has appealed to aggrieved members of the PDP to stay in the party to rebuild and reposition it for electoral victory.

Dickson called on members of the PDP to show more understanding, solidarity and a willingness to sacrifice for the general good of the party.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Francis Agbo, quoted Dickson as having made the comment while addressing aspirants of the last National Convention of the party held in December, 2017 at the Wadata Plaza Headquarters òf the party in Abuja thursday.

He commended the aspirants for demonstrating a willingness to sacrifice their individual interest for the progress of the party.

He explained that the meeting was designed to thank the membership of the PDP for clinging onto the party especially through “this trying period.”

He said: “This is an opportunity to thank you all for your contributions to the development, sustenance of our party especially at this trying period.

“If we had had this meeting three years ago, this place would have been filled to the brim but since after the unfortunate event where the change came and gave us a terrible change, it seems that even people who profited so much from our party, have gone to the other side and yet people like you, steadfast members of the party like you are still in the PDP.

“Let me use this opportunity to call for more understanding and solidarity by members of our party and greater willingness to sacrifice for the general good, to sacrifice individual ambition, individual interest for the greater good, which is what you people have clearly displayed.

“And I will like to also make a call to our party men now that they are seeing things clearly. People should not cross over to the other side, stay back, strengthen, rebuild and reposition this national platform that we already have.

"And I will like to also make a call to our party men now that they are seeing things clearly. People should not cross over to the other side, stay back, strengthen, rebuild and reposition this national platform that we already have.

Dickson said the meeting was designed to effectively interact with the aspirants in order to hear their stories and the proffered solutions to the crisis rocking the party.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE.

