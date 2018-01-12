 Sterling Bank appoints Abubakar Suleiman as new MD – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Sterling Bank appoints Abubakar Suleiman as new MD – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Business


Daily Post Nigeria

Sterling Bank appoints Abubakar Suleiman as new MD
Daily Post Nigeria
Sterling Bank Plc has appointed Abubakar Suleiman as its new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, CEO. The new bank chief was before his appointment, the bank's Executive Director, Finance & Strategy, a role he has served in since May 2012. He
