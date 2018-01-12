Sterling Bank appoints Abubakar Suleiman as new MD

Sterling Bank Plc has appointed Abubakar Suleiman as its new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, CEO. The new bank chief was before his appointment, the bank’s Executive Director, Finance & Strategy, a role he has served in since May 2012. He will replace current CEO, Yemi Adeola, who has notified the Board of Directors of […]

